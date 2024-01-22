Carter chipped in 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 victory over the Heat.

Carter made his first start since Dec. 27 by finishing as one of three Magic players with 15 or more points and ending one rebound short of a double-double. Carter has recorded at least 15 points and nine rebounds in two games this year, scoring 15 or more points in five contests. Carter has stepped up for Orlando as of late, scoring at least 17 points in four straight appearances.