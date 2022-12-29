Carter totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to the Pistons.

The 23-year-old center was the only Magic bench player to score in double digits on the night. Carter has been eased back into action on the second unit after missing more than a month due to a foot injury, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 threes in 20.7 minutes over three games since his return, but with Moritz Wagner likely facing a suspension following Wednesday's bench-clearing scrum, his return to the starting five could happen sooner than expected.