Carter collected 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-96 loss to the Hawks.

Carter continues to play well as the Magic's starting center. He had averaged 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across the past nine games coming into Tuesday. If Carter can close out the season with these sorts of performances on a nightly basis, he'll jump up the draft boards for next season, assuming he remains Orlando's starting center.