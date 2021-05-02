Carter posted six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies.
Carter was the big prize in the deal that sent Nikola Vucevic (hip) to the Bulls during the trade deadline, but he hasn't performed as such in recent weeks and has registered three straight single-digit scoring performances. He's still averaging 13.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of April but has been trending in the wrong direction of late.
