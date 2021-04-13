Carter had 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

Carter has scored in double digits in six of his first nine games with the Magic, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity in playing a new team where he holds a bigger role on both ends of the court. Carter averaged 10.9 points per game in 32 contests with the Bulls, but that figure has increased to 13.4 points per tilt in nine games with Orlando.