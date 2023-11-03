Carter suffered a left hand fracture in Thursday's win over Utah and has no timetable for his return, Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel reports.

The full diagnosis of Carter's injury is a fractured third metacarpal of his left hand, and the course of treatment will be determined once the team returns to Orlando, as they have two more games in their West Coast road trip against the Lakers and Mavericks. Carter delivered his best game of the season Thursday after racking up 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes. Fantasy managers should expect Moritz Wagner to move into the starting lineup, while Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac and possibly Chuma Okeke could be in line for more minutes as well.