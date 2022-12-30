Carter was handed a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation Wednesday against the Knicks.
Carter and seven other Magic teammates were suspended for one game after they left the bench area during the scuffle. He'll be eligible to return Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Strong showing off bench•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Leads bench in limited time•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Will remain limited•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Coming off bench in return•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Officially questionable for Friday•