Carter contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Rockets.

The four swats are a season high for Carter, who also filled the box score Sunday. The veteran big man has been a solid if unspectacular fantasy option in 2025-26, and he should be rostered in the majority of leagues. Carter has averaged 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks in 29.9 minutes per contest through 14 games this season, and he's shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.