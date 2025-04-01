Carter finished Monday's 96-87 loss to the Clippers with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist over 31 minutes.

Carter stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end Monday, tying his season highs in both blocks and steals during the loss. Additionally, the big man recorded multiple swipes and swats for the first time this season. However, the 25-year-old was inefficient from the field, and he has shot only 39.7 percent from the floor across his last eight outings.