Carter chipped in 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 victory over Detroit.

Carter got off to a slow start offensively with five points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first half, but added five boards and two assists. The big man only took five more shots after the break, but made three of them for another nine points while grabbing another nine boards. He also played the role of hero in the fourth quarter, tipping in a missed layup from Paolo Banchero at the buzzer to seal up the home win for Orlando. Carter's 14 boards led the contest and it was his first time with double-digit rebounds in five games. He's now up to 14 double-doubles on the season.