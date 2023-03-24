Carter logged 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win over the Knicks.
Carter led the Magic in rebounds while finishing as one of six players in double figures in scoring and ending two boards short of notching a double-double. Carter has posted at least 15 points with five or more rebounds on 29 occasions this year, including in six of his last seven outings.
