Carter finished Tuesday's 113-108 loss to the Grizzlies with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes.

Carter has fallen short of a double-double in four straight games, but he's still chugging along nicely during that stretch with average or above-average contributions in six categories (15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks per game, 55.8 percent shooting from the field, 84.6 percent from the free-throw line). The Magic are 4.5 games behind the Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, but head coach Jamahl Mosley has thus far shown no inclination to shut down Carter or any of the team's other top contributors.