Carter (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup at Brooklyn.
Thursday night, the Magic ruled out Carter and the rest of the starting lineup for Friday's game but have decided to upgrade them all to questionable as of Friday morning. It's unclear why, given that Orlando ran out a skeleton crew against the Cavaliers on Thursday.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Out Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Turns away two shots in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Top rebounder in near double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Dominates in upset victory•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Explosive outing in return•