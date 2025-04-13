Carter (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Carter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) will play, while Franz Wagner (knee) and Paolo Banchero (ankle) will not. It's unclear if Carter will play the entire game after sitting out Friday's win in Indiana for rest purposes.
