Carter (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Carter will miss a ninth straight game but is nearing a return to action after practicing Tuesday. He can be considered questionable for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set against the Lakers on Thursday. Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner should continue to see increased roles in Carter's absence.
