Carter (not injury related) is unavailable for Friday's game vesus the Trail Blazers, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The 21-year-old was acquired from the Bulls along with Otto Porter ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, though neither player is available Friday. Carter's next chance to make his team debut will be Sunday against the Lakers.
