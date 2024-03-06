Carter (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards.
Carter has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right knee soreness. Goga Bitadze will start in his absence. Carter's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Knicks.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Comes close to double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Plays well in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double Saturday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Hits for 22 against OKC•