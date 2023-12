Carter (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston.

Carter has been sidelined since early November due to a fractured finger, but he practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. While he'll be forced to miss another game Friday, he recently said he's "85-90 percent," so he appears to be closing in on a return. His next chance to suit up will be in a rematch against the Celtics on Sunday, but it's unclear whether he'll be given the green light by then.