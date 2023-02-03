Carter will miss Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a right foot plantar fascia strain.
Carter wasn't on the initial injury report, but he has been added late due to his foot injury. Mo Bamba will claim the spot start Friday in his place, and Bol Bol and Moritz Wagner are also candidates to see some additional minutes.
