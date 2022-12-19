Carter (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta.

Carter hasn't played since Nov. 18 while rehabbing from a right foot strain. The talented big man said at the beginning of December that he was hoping to return to the court in the next week or two, but he's already surpassed that timeline and doesn't appear close to suiting up anytime soon. However, Orlando is content handling Carter's situation on a game-by-game basis, so look for another potential update when the Magic release their injury report for Wednesday's matchup in Houston.