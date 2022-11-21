Carter (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Carter didn't participate in Monday's shootaround and was considered a game-time decision against Indiana. He'll be sidelined for the third time in the last four matchups due to a strained plantar fascia, while Mo Bamba should take on a starting role once again. Carter will have several days to rest before Orlando faces the 76ers on Friday.