Magic's Wendell Carter: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter will miss his first game of the season on the second half of the back-to-back Sunday while battling a left ankle sprain. In his absence, the Magic will likely turn to Goga Bitadze to start at center.
