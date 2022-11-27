Carter (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter will miss a fourth straight game due to a strained right foot. In his absence, Mo Bamba, Moritz Wagner and Bol Bol should continue garnering increased roles.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Remains out Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Game-time call Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Labeled questionable Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Won't play Monday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Misses shootaround, will be game-time call•