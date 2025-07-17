Magic's Wendell Moore: Scores 17 in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 94-90 Summer League loss to the Nets.
Moore tied Noah Penda for a team-high 17 points in Wednesday's loss, following up his double-double performance from Tuesday against the Thunder. He's remained a consistent part of the Magic's Summer League rotation and will look to keep it going Friday against the Mavericks.
