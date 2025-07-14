Magic's Wendell Moore: Scores 22 in Summer League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore recorded 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 89-86 Summer League loss to the Raptors.
Moore put together a strong offensive display Sunday, efficiently scoring a game-high 22 points. This was a great bounce-back game for Moore, who scored just two points on 0-of-4 from the field in his first Summer League game.
