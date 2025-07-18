Magic's Wendell Moore: Teases double-double in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore notched 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 92-69 Summer League loss to Dallas.
Moore paced the Magic in scoring amid a miserable shooting display by the team, as just two Orlando players reached double figures in scoring Friday. The 23-year-old has tallied at least 14 points in four straight Summer League games, which may give him some appeal as a free agent for squads in need of swingman depth ahead of training camp this fall.
