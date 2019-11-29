Magic's Wes Iwundu: Coming off bench Friday
Iwundu will come off the bench Friday against the Raptors.
With Aaron Gordon (ankle) returning from his injury and joining the starting five, Iwundu will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.
