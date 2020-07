The Magic list Iwundu (concussion) as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Iwundu remains in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering the head injury along with a laceration above his left eye in a scrimmage against the Lakers last weekend. Though Iwundu is no longer dealing with headaches, his lack of involvement in full-contact drills over the last few days could prompt the Magic to err on the side of caution and hold him out of the club's first seeding game.