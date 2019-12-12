Magic's Wes Iwundu: Ejected against Lakers
Iwundu got ejected with 7:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 96-87 loss to the Lakers after getting involved in an altercation with Jared Dudley.
The third-year forward finished the night with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench. Dudley appeared to be the instigator, but Iwundu's ejection could still lead to additional league discipline, although that wouldn't be a big loss for the Magic -- he's been a frequent DNP, and has averaged less than 15 minutes of court time in his 12 games.
