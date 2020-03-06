Magic's Wes Iwundu: Joining starting five
Iwundu will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The 25-year-old will enter the starting lineup with Evan Fournier (elbow) unavailable. The latter could be in store for an extended absence, so Iwundu should have a chance to see extra minutes going forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...