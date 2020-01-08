Magic's Wes Iwundu: Moves to bench
Iwundu will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards.
Khem Birch will get the start Wednesday in place of Iwundu, who has started four of the past five games for Orlando. In his lone appearance off the bench this month, Iwundu played 22 minutes and tallied seven points, six rebounds and one steal.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...