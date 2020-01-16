Play

Iwundu is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Lakers.

Iwundu moved to the bench Monday against the Kings and had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. He'll make his ninth start of the season and is averaging 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25.9 minutes in those contests as Evan Fournier (quadriceps) is sidelined Wednesday.

