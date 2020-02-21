Magic's Wes Iwundu: Returns to bench role
Iwundu is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Mavericks.
Iwundu started five of the last six games and averaged 19.2 minutes during that stretch, but he'll shift back to the bench Friday. Recent trade acquisition James Ennis will join the starting five for the first time with Orlando.
