Iwundu went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.

Iwundu started in place of Aaron Gordon (Achilles) and amassed a season high scoring total, plus Jonathan Isaac (knee) went down in the first quarter and was forced to exit. As such, it seems fairly likely that Iwundu will draw another start during Friday's matchup versus the Heat, though Miami poses a much bigger challenge defensively than Washington.