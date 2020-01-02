Magic's Wes Iwundu: Scores 10 as starter
Iwundu went for 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.
Iwundu started in place of Aaron Gordon (Achilles) and amassed a season high scoring total, plus Jonathan Isaac (knee) went down in the first quarter and was forced to exit. As such, it seems fairly likely that Iwundu will draw another start during Friday's matchup versus the Heat, though Miami poses a much bigger challenge defensively than Washington.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...