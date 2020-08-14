Iwundu went for 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

Iwundu scored in double digits in back-to-back games to close out the 2019-20 regular season, and he might have tightened the grip in the starting small forward role ahead of the upcoming playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Iwundu averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.6 minutes across seven bubble games, although those numbers improved to 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.7 minutes across three starts.