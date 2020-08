Iwundu posted 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 108-96 loss to the Nets.

Iwundu tied Markelle Fultz for a team-high 18 points in the loss, and Iwundu was just one point shy of matching his season high in scoring. It was certainly his best performance in the bubble, as he had just one other game with double-digit points. Iwundu should continue seeing an increased role until Aaron Gordon (hamstring) returns.