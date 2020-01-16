Iwundu finished with 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Iwundu came out of nowhere to finish with a career-high 19 points Wednesday. Prior to this, Iwundu had scored in double-digits only twice this season and so this would appear to be somewhat of an outlier. He was in the starting lineup for this game, replacing Evan Fournier (quad) who was a late scratch. While the injury doesn't sound too serious, if Fournier is forced to miss another game, Iwundu could present as a streaming option in deeper formats.