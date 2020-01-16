Magic's Wes Iwundu: Scores career-high 19 points
Iwundu finished with 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.
Iwundu came out of nowhere to finish with a career-high 19 points Wednesday. Prior to this, Iwundu had scored in double-digits only twice this season and so this would appear to be somewhat of an outlier. He was in the starting lineup for this game, replacing Evan Fournier (quad) who was a late scratch. While the injury doesn't sound too serious, if Fournier is forced to miss another game, Iwundu could present as a streaming option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...