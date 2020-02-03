Magic's Wes Iwundu: Starting Monday
Iwundu is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against Charlotte.
With teammate Khem Birch out Monday with a lower back injury, Iwundu will return to the starting five and likely seize an increased role. In his previous 10 starts this season, Iwundu averaged 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over 26.5 minutes.
