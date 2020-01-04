Play

Iwundu will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Khem Birch was given the start against the Heat on Friday, but that plan has been scrapped for Saturday's contest. In Iwundu's previous five starts this season, he's averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 24.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories