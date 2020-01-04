Magic's Wes Iwundu: Starting Saturday
Iwundu will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Khem Birch was given the start against the Heat on Friday, but that plan has been scrapped for Saturday's contest. In Iwundu's previous five starts this season, he's averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 24.2 minutes.
