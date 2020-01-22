Magic's Wes Iwundu: Starting Wednesday
Iwundu is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder.
The forward will reportedly be making his 10th start of the season Wednesday versus the Thunder. In his previous nine starts, Iwundu averaged 8.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over 26.7 minutes per matchup.
