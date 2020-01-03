Magic's Wes Iwundu: Will come off bench Friday
Iwundu isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat.
Iwundu started the last two contests for the Magic, but with Aaron Gordon back in the lineup, the K-State produce will return to a bench role. Khem Birch will join the starting five with Jonathan Isaac (knee) ruled out for the next two months.
