Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Assigned to G League
Iwundu was assigned to the G League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday.
Iwundu was recalled from Lakeland prior to Monday's 105-97 loss to the Pacers, but didn't see the court during the contest. The rookie second-round pick is expected to shuffle between the NBA and G League all season, but don't expect him to see consistent minutes with the Magic unless injuries gut the roster's depth at forward.
