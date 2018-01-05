Iwundu was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Friday.

Lakeland plays a game Friday, so it seems probable that Iwundu will play in the contest. He's taken on an expanded role with Orlando lately, in large part due to the myriad of injuries the team has dealt with. That's resulted in him seeing 18.5 minutes per game over the team's past 13 contests. That said, the team is collectively recovering from their injuries, so Iwundu's role will probably be reduced in the near future.