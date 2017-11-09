Iwundu was assigned to the Lakeland Magic of the G-League on Thursday.

Iwundu was recalled from Lakeland for the Magic's home game against the Knicks on Wednesday, but he'll now return to the G-League to play in the team's home opener on Friday. Iwundu played just two minutes and did not score in Wednesday's victory over New York.

