Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Available Thursday
Iwundu (knee) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Heat, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Iwundu has been battling knee soreness, but the issue won't keep him from playing in Orlando's final preseason contest. The 24-year-old figures to see limited minutes Thursday.
