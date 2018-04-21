Iwundu mustered 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 62 games played with Orlando during the 2017-18 season.

Iwundu wasn't much of a factor during his rookie season as his final stat-line would indicate. Of the 62 games, the former Kansas State standout only scored in double figures three times, with his high coming of 12 points coming on Jan. 6 against Cleveland. Iwundu is signed through next season and will make about $1.4 million with the Magic.