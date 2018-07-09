Iwundu went for 10 points (1-6 FG, 8-8 FT), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

The second-year wing propped up his line with his perfect showing from the charity stripe, as his shooting from the field left plenty to be desired. Iwundu averaged 16.5 minutes across 62 games during his rookie campaign, but he averaged a modest 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. Iwundu will look to gain some valuable seasoning in Las Vegas in the hopes of expanded opportunity during the coming season.