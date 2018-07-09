Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Busy at free-throw line in summer league win
Iwundu went for 10 points (1-6 FG, 8-8 FT), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during the Magic's 86-56 win over the Grizzlies in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
The second-year wing propped up his line with his perfect showing from the charity stripe, as his shooting from the field left plenty to be desired. Iwundu averaged 16.5 minutes across 62 games during his rookie campaign, but he averaged a modest 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. Iwundu will look to gain some valuable seasoning in Las Vegas in the hopes of expanded opportunity during the coming season.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...