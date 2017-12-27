Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Coming off bench Tuesday
Iwundu will move back to the bench Tuesday against the Heat, Heat play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis reports.
Iwundu has picked up three starts this season, most recently coming Saturday against the Wizards where he posted 12 points, two rebounds and a block across 25 minutes. However, the Magic are getting Evan Fournier (ankle) back on Tuesday, which ultimately will lead to Iwundu moving back to the bench. With Aaron Gordon (calf) still sidelined, there should still be playing time available for Iwundu, though he could have a tough time surpassing the 20-minute mark by much, if at all.
