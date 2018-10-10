Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Coming off bench Wednesday
Iwundu will come off the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) entering the starting five, Iwundu will come off the pine. Through three preseason contests, Iwundu is averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 20.8 minutes.
