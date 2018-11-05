Iwundu is expected to start at small forward in Monday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Iwundu started in place of Jonathan Isaac (ankle) on Sunday and is likely to do so again now that Isaac has been ruled out Monday. Iwundu put up just two points, one rebound, and one block in 14 minutes of action Sunday. His value is likely to be limited even if he does get the starting nod once again.